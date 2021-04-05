tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zovio alerts:

ZVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 2,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.