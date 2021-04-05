Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $594,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $67.01. 41,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,028. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

