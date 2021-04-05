Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $194.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $196.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

