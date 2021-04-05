Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,297 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,798. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $251.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.19.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

