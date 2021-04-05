WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Reaches $171.43 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $31.42 or 0.00052537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $171.43 million and approximately $979,735.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

