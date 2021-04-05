Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 390,292 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Range Resources comprises about 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.