Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. 1,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $775.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

