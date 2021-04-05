O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 42184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 290,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

