Traders Purchase Large Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,031 call options.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,203. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.