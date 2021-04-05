Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $3.54 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,927,381,319 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

