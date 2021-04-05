Veritaseum Market Capitalization Achieves $44.32 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $44.32 million and approximately $19,073.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $20.62 or 0.00034538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

VERI is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

