1,317 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Patron Partners Advisors LLC

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.83. The firm has a market cap of $349.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.12 and a 52 week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.