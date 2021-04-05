Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.53.

Shares of HON traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.66. 14,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

