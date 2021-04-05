Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,740 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.66. 192,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,958. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.