$1.67 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,566. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $114.48.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,720,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

