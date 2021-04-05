Scotiabank Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $11.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $11.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s previous close.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of ARESF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

