Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Truist Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

