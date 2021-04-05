Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $213,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,005.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after buying an additional 385,206 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.64 on Monday, hitting $372.80. 189,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.71 and a 200 day moving average of $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.93 and a fifty-two week high of $370.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

