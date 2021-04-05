ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. 196,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.