SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.81. 228,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $153.96 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

