KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 28,100 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,556,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 464,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459,791. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

