Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Takes $4.31 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 245,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $594,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 801,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 159,421 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

SJR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

