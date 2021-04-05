139,936 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,337,000. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,292. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.