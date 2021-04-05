129,309 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,309 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.29. 81,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,782. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

