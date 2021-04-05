Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Invests $30.82 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 746,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 4.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 45,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

