Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises about 1.8% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after buying an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $13,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,315. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

