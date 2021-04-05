Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 392,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

The company has a market cap of $659.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

