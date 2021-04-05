Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.27. 8,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 922,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research firms have commented on ARDX. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The stock has a market cap of $732.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

