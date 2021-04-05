Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.82. 30,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,323,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.