Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,790 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,813,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.