Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,778 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zynga by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $160,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,302,974 shares of company stock worth $14,514,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,569,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -349.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.