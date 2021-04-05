Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.49 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

