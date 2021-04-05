Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 7,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,242,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

