Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $188.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

