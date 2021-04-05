Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.61. 13,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

