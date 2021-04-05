Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target at $10.08

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 12,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

