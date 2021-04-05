Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

