Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $7.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

