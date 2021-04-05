1,799 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Patron Partners Advisors LLC

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 178,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,740,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.61. The company had a trading volume of 568,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21. The company has a market cap of $875.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.51 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

