Analysts Set Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT at $12.67

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Opera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Opera by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opera by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.