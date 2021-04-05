Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $318.54. 8,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.51 and its 200 day moving average is $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

