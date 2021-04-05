The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get The Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 56,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.