44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Atmos Energy accounts for about 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.63. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.