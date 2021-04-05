44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 230,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844,332. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

