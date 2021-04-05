The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 130,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

