Norges Bank Makes New $563.21 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,678,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,208,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Dollar General by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 252,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after buying an additional 151,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $202.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $152.83 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

