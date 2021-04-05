RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $212,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $16,382,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $202.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $152.83 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

