RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,390 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

