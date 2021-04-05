B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $13.13 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.