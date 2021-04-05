Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.49 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. TransDigm Group accounts for about 2.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $609.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,284. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $260.00 and a one year high of $626.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

